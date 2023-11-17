Holiday Things to Do

PHOTOS | Holiday Lights brings seasonal cheer to the Bronx Zoo

By Erin Edwards and Manuela Silva Posted on
he Bronx Zoo kicked off its annual "Holiday Lights" celebration on Tuesday.
The Bronx Zoo kicked off its annual “Holiday Lights” celebration on Tuesday.
Photo Erin Edwards

 

Around 400 lanterns depicting nearly 100 animals and plants will decorate the zoo. The event is sponsored by Con Edison Energy Company, and tickets are $26.95-$51.95, although special rates are available for students, veterans, and military personnel. Photo Erin Edwards 
Holiday Lights, hosted by the Bronx Zoo with the Wildlife Conservation Society, returned in 2019 after a nearly 10-year hiatus. Now, with new LED technologies, the light show uses minimal energy. Families rode around in the Holiday Train, which is returning from last year. The train costs $4 to ride, or $3 for members, and goes around the Fountain Circle.  Photo Erin Edwards 
Holiday Lights will run from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7. The event includes immersive light show experiences, an Enchanted Sea LED interactive light exhibit, a holiday train and nightly ice carving demonstrations from expert artists. Photo Erin Edwards 
As part of holiday lights, families can partake in roasting s’mores over an open campfire. In addition to s’mores, churros, hot cocoa and other snacks are available for purchase. Photo Erin Edwards
The holiday light show also includes a holiday tree that shows synchronized musical light performances, in addition to a light tunnel visitors can walk through. In addition, visitors will also have the chance to see wildlife-themed puppets and participate in trivia at the Dancing Crane Pavilion. Photo Erin Edwards
Bronx Zoo members received an exclusive three-day preview from Nov. 14-16, before opening to the general public on Nov. 17. Holiday Lights will be available from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on select days throughout the season. Photo Erin Edwards

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

See more Bronx events Post an event

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC