PHOTOS | Holiday Lights brings seasonal cheer to the Bronx Zoo By Erin Edwards and Manuela Silva Posted on November 17, 2023 The Bronx Zoo kicked off its annual "Holiday Lights" celebration on Tuesday. Photo Erin Edwards Around 400 lanterns depicting nearly 100 animals and plants will decorate the zoo. The event is sponsored by Con Edison Energy Company, and tickets are $26.95-$51.95, although special rates are available for students, veterans, and military personnel. Photo Erin Edwards Holiday Lights, hosted by the Bronx Zoo with the Wildlife Conservation Society, returned in 2019 after a nearly 10-year hiatus. Now, with new LED technologies, the light show uses minimal energy. Families rode around in the Holiday Train, which is returning from last year. The train costs $4 to ride, or $3 for members, and goes around the Fountain Circle. Photo Erin Edwards Holiday Lights will run from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7. The event includes immersive light show experiences, an Enchanted Sea LED interactive light exhibit, a holiday train and nightly ice carving demonstrations from expert artists. Photo Erin Edwards As part of holiday lights, families can partake in roasting s'mores over an open campfire. In addition to s'mores, churros, hot cocoa and other snacks are available for purchase. Photo Erin Edwards The holiday light show also includes a holiday tree that shows synchronized musical light performances, in addition to a light tunnel visitors can walk through. In addition, visitors will also have the chance to see wildlife-themed puppets and participate in trivia at the Dancing Crane Pavilion. Photo Erin Edwards Bronx Zoo members received an exclusive three-day preview from Nov. 14-16, before opening to the general public on Nov. 17. Holiday Lights will be available from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on select days throughout the season. Photo Erin Edwards