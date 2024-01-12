Bronx youth shine in TADA! Youth Theater original production of ‘B.O.T.C.H.’

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

TADA! Youth Theater is set to present the original musical “B.O.T.C.H.” featuring several Bronx cast members from Jan. 27 through Feb. 18 at TADA! Youth Theater in Manhattan.

“B.O.T.C.H.” is a jazz-styled musical that follows seven youth on the New York City subway who get lost underground and meet artistic rats, members of B.O.T.C.H. (Bureau of Turmoil, Chaos, & Headaches), and find themselves in the basement of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Performed by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), Bronx cast members featured in “B.O.T.C.H.” include Jake Rolla, 10, from Country Club, Bronx; Melina Aponte, 11, from Throggs Neck, Bronx; and Alex Rolla, 11, from Country Club, Bronx.

Alex Rolla, who portrays the character Bruce the Rat, has participated in TADA! Youth Theater for three years and is “super excited” to be in the cast of ‘B.O.T.C.H.‘

“I love acting, so being on stage is a lot of fun for me,” he said. “I get to hang out with my theater friends, and I learn a lot from them. It is also really awesome to work with a talented group of teachers.”

He described his character as someone who “wants to be something big in life like an artist.”

“Although he is very talented in the arts, people tell him that he can’t be big in life, because he is just a lousy subway rat,” Alex Rolla said. “By the end, people were able to recognize his talent and worth. I can relate to Bruce because I love drawing and painting. And I also love cheese!”

TADA! Youth Theater is located at 15 West 28th St., 2nd Floor Theater, in Manhattan between Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

Please visit tadatheater.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.

