Bronx woman found dead in Yonkers; person of interest in custody

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

NYPD detectives searching for a missing Bronx woman discovered her body Thursday morning near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, authorities said.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara, had been reported missing on March 2 from 2200 Morris Ave. Police found her unconscious and unresponsive during their investigation. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to reports, Alcantara’s mother last spoke with her early Sunday morning as she was returning home from a church event. She was scheduled to attend another event in Connecticut later that day but never arrived.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Police confirmed that a person of interest is in custody, though no arrests had been made as of Thursday night.

The investigation remains ongoing.