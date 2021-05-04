Bronx Week returns! Here’s how to celebrate the borough this month

Bronx Week returns!
The Bronx Tourism Council announced that the normally annual celebration of the borough will occur from May 8th to the 16th following a hiatus in 2020.
Events will be split between in person and virtual, a full list of Bronx Week activities is listed below:
May 8
Bronx Fathers Taking Action
BFTA will come together with their children to engage in some Soccer “skills and drills” with South Bronx United Soccer Club. This event requires pre-registration and will limit capacity.
Bronx Week Health Fair
Health-related companies and city agencies exhibiting, conducting screenings and distribution information on COVID and other health issues. Mobile units will be available to provide testing, tracing and possibly vaccine information.
May 10
Veteran’s Appreciation Event
The office of the Bronx Borough President’s Veteran’s Affairs will honor veterans in gratitude for their service to our country.
May 11
Business Luncheon
The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation will be honoring ten Bronx Businesses in recognition of their impact on the Bronx economy.
May 13
COVID Day of Remembrance
This day will be dedicated those we have lost during this pandemic. There will be opportunities for COVID-related information dissemination throughout the borough.
May 14
Bankers Breakfast
The Business Initiatives Corporation of New York brings together Bronx financial institutions to discuss the state of the economy.
May 15
Walk of Fame Induction
The Office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and The Bronx Tourism Council will induct the 2021 Bronx Walk of Fame honorees who will unveil their street signs on the Grand Concourse.
The tourism council also produced a podcast episode on the history of The Bronx Walk of Fame which can be listened to at bronxtourism.wpengine.com.
Grand Finale Concert
This “drive-in” concert will welcome cars to a concert and awards presentation and sound will be streamed through FM-radio. Pre-registration is required.
May 16
The Spirit of The Bronx Parade
In partnership with BronxNet, footage from past parades will be aired on various channels.