Bronx Week back on after cancellation, Borough President Vanessa Gibson announces

Bronx Week officially kicked off on Monday, May 6 with its Walk of Fame inductees and the first-ever Health Care Hero, Paloma Izquierdo Hernandez, president and CEO of Urban Health plan for more than 40 years, pictured above with Bronx Borough President, Vanessa Gibson.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson announced that Bronx Week will proceed this year, after cancelling the event on March 4, stating that her office would shift its focus in response to the city’s budget deficit and city’s broader fiscal issues.

Gibson first publicly announced that Bronx Week would be resuming at the end of Bronx Day in Albany, receiving cheers from the crowd of elected state officials, business leaders and nonprofits in attendance.

In a statement, her office said that they had received overwhelming support from community leaders, partners, and stakeholders who stepped up to help relaunch the tradition.

The Bronx has always been a borough defined by resilience, strength, and community,” Gibson said.

“Time and time again, Bronxites rise to the moment, supporting one another, and we are excited to celebrate together once again. When we say the Bronx leads, it means we lead together in partnership and on purpose.”

Gibson said in her original statement that the decision to pause Bronx Week was a “difficult decision” and was “not made lightly.”

Bronx Week is typically held in May and includes a week-long celebration showcasing Bronx businesses, culture and community businesses. The event is organized through the Bronx Borough President’s Office in partnership with the Bronx Tourism Council and the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and is sponsored by outside partnerships.

“I know putting Bronx Week on pause was not an easy decision, but I am grateful for our Borough President’s leadership in securing the necessary support to make this happen this year and for the overwhelming support from our communities,” said Council member Althea Stevens in a statement.

Following the announcement of the cancellation, several community leaders lamented the loss of the borough’s annual tradition, including Council member Justin Sanchez released a statement calling on Bronx partners to help Bronx Week return this year.

“Every corner of our community came together to make this happen, and with their continued enthusiasm, support, and guidance, we will have the best celebration of our borough yet,” said Sanchez in response to the Bronx Week’s return.

There is no set date for the new Bronx Week and the details are being finalized, according to the borough president’s office.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!