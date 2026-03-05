Bronx Week put on hold for 2026, Borough President’s Office cites fiscal challenges

The annual Bronx Week will not take place this year as the borough faces mounting fiscal challenges, according to an announcement Wednesday by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Gibson said the decision to halt the yearly tradition was “not made lightly”, and was driven by the significant budget deficit and broader fiscal responsibilities facing New York City.

On Monday, the borough president’s office held a virtual meeting to discuss the mayor’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2027.

“This is not the end of Bronx Week; it is a pause,” said Gibson in a statement.

“During the start of our next chapter, this moment gives us the opportunity to reimagine what Bronx Week can and should look like for the future. We want it to return stronger, more inclusive, more impactful, and reflective of the full spirit and pride of our Borough.”

Bronx Week, an annual celebration that has typically taken place each May for the past 54 years, features a series of events celebrating Bronx culture, businesses and community leaders. The festivities are organized by the Bronx Borough President’s Office in partnership with the Bronx Tourism Council and the Bronx Economic Development Corporation.

“While Bronx Week is a cherished tradition that celebrates the pride and culture of our borough, we understand the incredible importance of making fiscally responsible decisions,” said Lisa Sorin, president & CEO of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce.

The event has also relied on private sponsors. Last year’s sponsors included Chick-fil-A, JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, Con Edison, Simone Development Companies, AT&T, MetroPlusHealth, Cricket Wireless, Bally’s Corporation, Optimum, Verizon and Santander Bank.

Justin Sanchez, who previously worked in the borough president’s office, called on local leaders and partners to work together to revive the event.

“I am calling on all of my partners throughout the Bronx and beyond to come together to make Bronx Week a reality,” Sanchez said in a statement. “The Bronx has always been about resilience, and Bronx Week has always been a shared commitment grounded in unity. The Bronx has always turned setbacks into comebacks, and this will be no different. Let’s come together and make it happen.”

Pedro Suarez, the Third Avenue BID executive director, said in a statement that the Borough President’s Office has always been a strong partner for eceonomic development and he hopes they can find a way to reimagine Bronx Week.

“As a lifelong Bronx resident, I was surprised and deeply disappointed to learn that tradition had been cancelled. I understand the sense of economic uncertainty, but the Bronx has been through many difficult times in the past 50 years,” Suarez said.

“I know myself and several of my Bronx BID colleagues along with other community leaders stand ready to step up to showcase the best of the Bronx and a borough that is open for business.”

As of now, there are no confirmed plans for Bronx Week to take place in 2026, but sources at the Borough President’s office say that they will continue to hold public programming, cultural events, job and housing resource fairs that celebrate the borough.

