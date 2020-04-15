Bronx Week 2020 canceled for the first time in nearly 50 years in response to COVID-19

Borough President Diaz and Noelle Santos, The Lit. Bar owner, at the 2019 kick off for Bronx Week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For nearly 50 years Bronxites have come together to celebrate the borough with food, arts and music at the Bronx Tourism Council’s Bronx Week.

Sadly, due to COVID-19, the annual event, which was scheduled from May 8 to May 17, was cancelled on April 15. It has taken place for 47 years.

A spokesman for the Tourism Council told the Bronx Times they are not looking to reschedule due to the uncertainty of the situation. They are upset people will miss out but realize at this time it is the right thing to do.

“We are looking to have a bigger celebration in 2021,” the spokesman said. “We are saddened, but it is the right thing to do given the circumstances.”

In the past the festivities have featured actress Maggie Siff, Fat Joe and championship boxer Iran Barkley. There are numerous events throughout the 11 days and it always concludes with a parade, concert and outdoor food and arts festival.

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. expressed regret that Bronx Week cannot take place.

“Clearly this pandemic continues to be both unpredictable and unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Diaz said. “While it certainly remains our sincere hope that we are all past the peak of this public health crisis by Bronx Week’s projected dates in mid-May, the severity of these circumstances, including the anticipated everyday challenges for our recovery, demands that we must take this step to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of all Bronxites.”