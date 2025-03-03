Bronx VA worker fired under Trump staffing cuts to attend President’s address

Disabled Army veteran Luke Graziani, pictured here in Seoul, South Korea in 2014, was abruptly fired by the Trump administration on Feb. 13, 2025.

Disabled Army veteran Luke Graziani, pictured here in Seoul, South Korea in 2014, was abruptly fired by the Trump administration on Feb. 13, 2025.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Luke Graziani, a longtime Army veteran abruptly fired from his job at the Bronx VA on Feb. 13 due to federal staffing cuts under President Donald Trump, will attend the President’s upcoming address to Congress as a guest of U.S. Rep. Grace Meng.

Meng represents Graziani’s home neighborhood of Woodside, Queens. The speech will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on March 4.

Graziani, who served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, was just weeks away from completing his probationary period as a VA communications employee when he was dismissed.

His termination was part of a broader effort by Trump and advisor Elon Musk to cut what they deemed wasteful government spending. According to a statement from Meng, approximately 6,000 veterans have lost federal jobs under these measures, which she condemned as “cruel and unconscionable.”

“Luke attending the President’s speech as my guest will send a strong and powerful message that it is unacceptable to turn our backs on these dedicated employees,” Meng said. “Doing so harms not only them but also New York and the nation.”

Graziani described his dismissal as devastating.

“Being fired by a thoughtless and heartless email was devastating,” he said. “These terminations affect real people and real families of dedicated public servants. I am grateful to Congresswoman Meng for giving me the opportunity to represent thousands of federal workers who’ve been discarded while providing vital services Americans depend on. I hope my presence in our nation’s capital will inspire other federal employees to continue standing for what is right.”

Graziani told the Bronx Times on Feb. 23 that his supervisor has appealed to the Trump administration on his behalf, and he is hoping to be reinstated.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes