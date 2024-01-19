Bronx residents owed $7.2 million in unused gift cards from comptroller’s office

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli presents his findings on the South Bronx’s economic growth over the last decade on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

A total of $7.2 million in funds from unused gift cards is owed to Bronx residents, according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office.

In 2023 alone, DiNapoli’s Office of Unclaimed Funds (OUF) recovered $27 million in gift cards that were never spent, according to the report. When a New Yorker misplaces or never uses a gift card, the money doesn’t just disappear — after five years, it goes to the OUF, which currently houses over $18.4 billion in unclaimed funds.

The Bronx ranks third among the boroughs for the amount of money collected from unused gift cards, the report states.

“Many people don’t realize that after five years, unused gift card balances are turned over to the Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds,” DiNapoli said. “Now is a great time to check for unclaimed funds and use those gift cards you received over the holidays to avoid possible inactivity fees or having the money turned over to my office.”

But even when unused gift card money is sent to the OUF, it isn’t lost forever.

Bronx residents can check for unclaimed funds owed to them by searching their name on the OUF website. If unused gift card money is registered under their name and address, they can claim it through the site and receive a check for that allotted amount.

The Office of Unclaimed Funds returns an average of $1.5 million in unclaimed funds to New Yorkers every day, according to the comptroller’s office.