Two killed, another injured in Bronx triple shooting: NYPD

Police are searching for the suspects behind a triple shooting in the Bronx that left two people dead and another injured Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting incident in front of 2290 Davidson Ave. at approximatelty 12:14 a.m. on May 24. Upon their arrival, officers found a 36-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest, a 40-year-old male who had been shot in his right arm and a 44-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the three victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital. The 36-year-old male and 44-year-old female were pronounced dead at the hospital and the 40-year-old male was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police later identified the deceased as Justin Lawless and Claretha Daniels, who both have the same Grand Avenue address.

A police spokesperson could not confirm what the relationship between the victims was, nor could they provide a motive behind the shooting at this time.

The spokesperson told the Bronx Times that the NYPD is searching for two male suspects in connection with the shooting. It is believed that the suspects fled the scene on a red moped in an unknown direction, the spokesperson said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. on May 24.