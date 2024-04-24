News

Bronx community foundations host human sex trafficking awareness event

Bronx-born Al Eskanazy speaks on human trafficking at the awareness event on March 27.
Photo Jewel Webber

On March 27, Community Police Relations (CPR) Foundation hosted an event at the University Club of New York speaking on human sex trafficking. Bronx-born Al Eskanazy, the founding chairman/CEO of CPR was the moderator at this event. There were speakers who specialize in bringing awareness to trafficking and taught attendees how to keep their communities safe.

Bronx-born Al Eskanazy speaks on human trafficking at the University Club of New York.
Eskanazy speaks on human trafficking at the University Club of New York. Photo Jewel Webber

Speakers at this event were Chanel Dickerson, CEO and founder of Chief Chanel Dickerson LLC; Stephen M. Knoepfler, chief of Human Trafficking Unit Special Victims Division Office at the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office; Detective Liam O’Hara and Jeremy Locke, SFC, USA Special Forces “The Green Berets” and co-founder of COO Ariel Recovery.

