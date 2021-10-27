Bronx Tourism Council launches 27th annual Tour de Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Oct. 24, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., in conjunction with The Bronx Tourism Council and the Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation, launched the 27th annual Tour de Bronx.

Cyclists joined Diaz Jr. to take part in riding one of the three paths, using the Ride with GPS app, to visit the neighborhoods, parks, greenways and waterfronts of the borough. The riders began at Soundview Park and made stops at The Castle Hill YMCA, Orchard Beach and Woodlawn Cemetery, ending back at Soundview Park.

The routes were on the Ride with GPS app so Bronxites and visitors were able to ride three self-led routes — “President’s Ride,” “Ambitious” and “Mellow” — and participate on their own time, at their own pace and with their own teams, meeting with other riders along the way.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” Diaz said. “The Tour De Bronx not only emphasizes maintaining a healthy lifestyle, complementing our ‘#Not62’ initiative to improve the overall health of our borough, but it also highlights our historical sites, beautiful waterfronts and vibrant neighborhoods, showcasing the best we have to offer to both our residents and visitors from around the world. While this year the event was smaller due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each year, we welcome riders from across the region and around the globe to see The Bronx as they have never seen it before. I want to thank Ride with GPS and all of our sponsors for their continued support in making this event a success.”