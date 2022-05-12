Bronx Times’ Editor-in-Chief Christian Falcone to join ‘The Bronx Buzz’ Thursday

The Bronx Times’ Editor-in-Chief Christian Falcone is scheduled to appear on “The Bronx Buzz” today.

Falcone, a native of Yonkers, will join the BronxNet weekly program to discuss the work being done at the Bronx Times since taking over the newsroom in June 2021. Falcone has made substantial changes to the editorial direction of the publication since that time.

Prior to joining the Bronx Times, he served a lengthy stint as the managing editor of a chain of weekly newspapers in southern Westchester County. Throughout his career, as both a beat reporter and editor, Falcone has been honored with several awards for his writing, including in-depth reporting of flooding in Westchester, as well as traffic and pedestrian safety issues.

His reporting also helped uncover an embezzlement scheme at a municipal-run golf club that led to the club manager’s sentencing to state prison.

“The Bronx Buzz,” hosted by Gary Axelbank, is geared toward providing a platform for reporters, editors, filmmakers, authors and other creatives that publish content impacting the Bronx. The show appears every Thursday courtesy of BronxNet, a public, educational and government access cable television network, airing on channel 67 Cablevision and channel 2133 Verizon FiOS.

The segment will air on “The Bronx Buzz” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday.

It will also be available on YouTube by 6:30 p.m. Friday and can be watched on the BronxNet website.

