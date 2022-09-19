Bronx tenants least likely to recommend or approve of their apartment building: survey

Patrice Hardy has lived in her South Bronx apartment for the past 3 years, and while it has provided her a sense of housing stability — an ever-decreasing luxury amid NYC’s housing and affordability crisis — she says she could never recommend her apartment to another renter (or her worst enemy) in the event she ever moves.

“I often ask myself what am I paying for? I don’t want to be in the streets but, I mean, is paying $1,100 a month for bedbugs, mice and rodents crawling in your kitchen and not hearing from landlords worth it?” said Hardy, who works as an office administrator in Inwood. “The Bronx is my home, but do I like living here? Not at all.”

Tenant satisfaction in New York City — based on responses from tens of thousands of city renters surveyed by NYC-based renter app openigloo — comes to about an average of 50% of renters recommending their buildings to a friend or another renter. In the Bronx, however, that approval rating drops to 30%, the lowest of the five boroughs.

Reasons for tenant dissatisfaction in the Bronx include poor garbage management and cleanliness of the buildings (9%), low landlord responsiveness (7.5%) and noise (5.5%). But the chief complaint is poor pest control which tops the list with 21% of openigloo reviewers mentioning mice, roaches and other bug infestations in their living spaces, and little to no follow-through from landlords.

“Roach and mice are everywhere and sometimes it’s hard to get into the building because the rats are in front of it,” one Woodstock renter opined to openigloo, while a Kingsbridge tenant described each apartment in her complex as having “a mice or roach infestation” and worse, an owner who “never used tenant rent to improve the quality of the building.”

According to the most recent city housing analysis, Bronx tenants were the most likely to have reported maintenance deficiencies, with 32% of occupied units reporting one or two problems and 27% reporting three or more problems, the highest rates in the city.