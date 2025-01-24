Bronx teen arrested for subway station slashing of 17-year-old girl

Police released this photo of Antonio Romero, the young man arrested for the alleged subway slashing that left a teenage girl’s face in stitches at a Bronx subway station in December.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An 18-year-old Bronx man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly slashing a 17-year-old girl across the face with a knife inside a subway station last month, police and court documents reveal.

The suspect, identified as Antonio Romero, reportedly encountered the victim at the 161st Street–Yankee Stadium subway station around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. According to police, Romero targeted the girl because she had been feuding with his brother on social media.

Authorities allege that Romero used a knife to slice the left side of the girl’s face, leaving a deep wound that stretched from her cheekbone to the corner of her mouth. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received multiple stitches for the serious injury.

Police said in the criminal complaint that when they spoke to Romero about the alleged assault, he explained that he was worried that he couldn’t see the young woman’s hands when he approached her.

“She had her knife in her pocket so I got nervous and took out my knife from my pocket I keep for protection and sliced her in the face,” Romero said to police according to court documents.

Police released video surveillance and images from the subway slashing that Romero supposedly confirmed showed himself, according to police.

“Yeah, that’s me in the photo,” Police said Romero told them.

The Bronx district attorney’s office charged Romero with three assault charges of varying degrees, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. Romero pleaded not guilty to all charges. Bronx Criminal Court Judge Giyang set the teen’s bail at $20,000/$65,000.