Bronx takes a brunt from Tropical Storm Isaias, 22,352 left without power

Screenshot via Youtube/Poly Poemático

Downed trees, property damages, power outages, all around intense winds and rain ravaged the Bronx as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way north this afternoon.

As of this evening Con-Edison is reporting that 22,352 Bronx customers are currently without power at this time.

Many around the borough shared what damages their neighborhoods had experienced throughout the day.

One unlucky home in Pelham Gardens had a large scale tree collapse onto its roof because of the storm.

University Avenue between 168th and 169th Street saw also some massive trees fall earlier in the day.

Other portions of the east Bronx were also rocked by the intense wind gusts that pushed through in the afternoon.

One man in Parkchester documented the ongoing damages around Virginia and Gleason Avenues.

The howling conditions even caused the MTA to ban truck from using the Throgs Neck Bridge for a portion of the day and shut down Metro North rail service.

