Bronx takes a brunt from Tropical Storm Isaias, 22,352 left without power

Downed trees, property damages, power outages, all around intense winds and rain ravaged the Bronx as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way north this afternoon.

As of this evening Con-Edison is reporting that 22,352 Bronx customers are currently without power at this time.

Many around the borough shared what damages their neighborhoods had experienced throughout the day.

One unlucky home in Pelham Gardens had a large scale tree collapse onto its roof because of the storm.

Power outage at Pelham Gardens, Bronx @nyc311 apparently caused by this fella 😑 #Isaias pic.twitter.com/W6OkiDGaS6 — ileana (@ileanahache) August 4, 2020

University Avenue between 168th and 169th Street saw also some massive trees fall earlier in the day.

@monicamoralestv @wpix we have large trees down on university avenue in the #Bronx due to #Isaias. The road is blocked and 911 is not picking up. Need city services to make the road safe. @nyc311 @FDNY @NYCParks pic.twitter.com/SV9o1Fhk8D — LD3 (@Harlem4Dais) August 4, 2020

Other portions of the east Bronx were also rocked by the intense wind gusts that pushed through in the afternoon.

One man in Parkchester documented the ongoing damages around Virginia and Gleason Avenues.

The howling conditions even caused the MTA to ban truck from using the Throgs Neck Bridge for a portion of the day and shut down Metro North rail service.

Bridge updates: The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has reopened with delays. All lanes are open except upper level eastbound (to Brooklyn). The truck ban has been lifted on the Throgs Neck and Bronx-Whitestone Bridges, but may be reinstated at any time for sustained high winds. https://t.co/Jhjqwa4qJg — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) August 4, 2020