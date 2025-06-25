Bronx swelters under dangerous heatwave as DEP warns against illegal hydrant use

New York City is in the grip of a dangerous heatwave this week, with temperatures in the Bronx soaring above 95 degrees and heat indices nearing 105, prompting health warnings, the opening of emergency cooling centers, and a public advisory from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) against illegally opened fire hydrants.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through Wednesday, June 25, warning of extreme temperatures and humidity that could pose serious health risks. Officials are urging residents to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and check on neighbors — particularly seniors and vulnerable populations.

“Extreme heat will not just be uncomfortable and oppressive for New Yorkers this coming week, it will be brutal and it will be dangerous,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

As the mercury rises, the DEP is also sounding the alarm over illegally opened fire hydrants — a persistent summertime issue that puts lives at risk by compromising the city’s water infrastructure.

“Illegally opened hydrants can release over 1,000 gallons of water per minute,” the agency said in a statement. “This drastically reduces water pressure, making it harder for the FDNY to respond to fires and for critical facilities to maintain necessary water flow.”

Opening a hydrant without authorization can also stir up sediment, causing discolored water in homes and buildings. Though not harmful, the water should not be consumed until it runs clear and cold, officials said.

The city has deployed DEP’s mobile command bus to monitor open hydrant complaints and flow rates in real time, while boosting staffing to assist the FDNY and respond swiftly to reports. Bronx residents are encouraged to report running hydrants by calling 311 or using the NYC 311 mobile app.

Opening a hydrant without a City-approved spray cap is illegal and can result in fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail. Spray caps, which reduce flow to 20–25 gallons per minute and help prevent injury, can be picked up for free by adults at local firehouses.

Across the Bronx, cooling centers remain open at libraries, senior centers, and community facilities. A full list of locations is available by calling 311 or visiting nyc.gov/beattheheat.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through midweek, with possible relief by Friday. Until then, officials are urging Bronxites to stay cool — and to help the city preserve water for those who need it most.