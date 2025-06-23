Bronx sizzles as heat wave peaks

Kids in the Bronx trying to cool down from the heat

New York City is currently under an Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday, June 24, with daytime highs flirting with 100°F and heat indexes topping 100°F—and reaching 104°F in Central Park on Monday.

Nights offer no respite either, with humidity keeping low temperatures stuck in the upper 70s to low 80s .

Bronx neighborhoods are particularly vulnerable, where the concrete environment traps heat. Seniors, kids, pet owners, and those with medical conditions are strongly urged to avoid the midday sun, hydrate frequently, and seek cooler spaces.

Safety Tips

Stay hydrated – drink water every 15–20 minutes, even if not thirsty

Limit outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear light clothing, hats, sunscreen

Check on vulnerable neighbors and offer help finding a cooling space

Never leave children or pets in cars, even briefly

Con Edison is on alert for power strain but encourages energy conservation—set ACs to 78°F, close curtains during daytime, and avoid major appliance use during peak hours

Bronx Cooling Centers (Code Red Designation)

During this Code Red, there are several Bronx cooling centers open. A Code Red alert is when the heat index is forecast to reach 100 degrees over a two-day stretch.

Community Centers (all ages)

BronxWorks Betances Cornerstone Community Center – 547 E 146th St, 10455 (Mon–Fri 8 a–11 p; Sat–Sun 3–11 p)

BronxWorks Classic Cornerstone CC – 286 E 156th St, 10451 (same hours)

BronxWorks St. Mary’s Park Cornerstone CC – 595 Trinity Ave, 10455 (same hours)

Older‑Adult Centers (ages 60+)

Carolyn McLaughlin Older Adult Center – 1130 Grand Concourse, 10456 (Mon–Fri 8 a–5 p; Sat 8 a–3 p)

Morris Older Adult Center – 80 E 181st St, 10453 (Mon–Fri varied hours; Sat–Sun 10 a–6 p)

East Concourse Older Adult Center – 236 E Tremont Ave, 10457 (Mon–Fri 8 a–4 p; Sat–Sun 10 a–6 p)

Twin Parks West Older Adult Center – 355 E 183rd St, 10458 (Mon–Fri varied; Sat–Sun 10 a–6 p)

E. Roberts Moore Older Adult Center – 515 Jackson Ave, 10455 (Mon–Fri varied; Sat–Sun 10 a–6 p)

Soundview Older Adult Center – 391 Bronx River Ave, 10473 (Mon–Fri varied; Wed till 6 p)

Sedgwick/Heights Older Adult Center – 1553 University Ave, 10453 (Mon–Fri 8 a–4 p)

Call 311 to confirm Code Red status and operating hours.

These centers provide air-conditioned respite, water, seating, and occasionally snacks or activities. They’re crucial for anyone lacking home AC.