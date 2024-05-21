Summer fun 2024: Check out these free activities in the Bronx

Search our comprehensive guide to things to do in the Bronx for more local events.

Search our comprehensive guide to things to do in the Bronx for more local events.

Summer fun in the Bronx doesn’t have to come at a price. Whether you’re a family looking for a weekend activity with the kids or need something fun to do with your community, there is an abundance of exciting activities offered throughout the borough this summer.

Here are some budget-friendly events found to check out this summer.

Saturdays on the Sound

Join The Bronx is Blooming on Saturdays at Soundview Park for fun with friends and environmental revitalization. The Bronx-based nonprofit is dedicated to environmental stewardship, community building and youth development. All are welcome to come get their hands dirty every Saturday in May and June from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reserve a spot and learn more about The Bronx is Blooming by visiting bronxisblooming.org.



Yoga at Target Bronx Community Garden

Start your weekends right with morning yoga led by Sweet Water Dance & Yoga at the Target Bronx Community Garden. In partnership with the New York Restoration Project’s fitness series, “Yoga in the Garden” will be held every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. running from June 1 to July 27. This one-hour yoga class is open to all levels. Mats will be provided to all who attend. Reserve your spot here!

New York Botanical Gardens: Bronx Neighbors Pass

Bronx residents can access the seasonal beauty of the New York Botanical Garden’s 250 acres free of charge with proof of Bronx residency. The Grounds Access Pass is available to residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day from Tuesday to Sunday and on Monday federal holidays. The pass includes daytime access to outdoor gardens and collections. Bring the whole family to explore the winding trails of forest throughout the Garden. Residents are invited to enjoy the collections with mobile guides.

Bronx Summer Jam

Get ready to rock at the third annual boogie-down Bronx music festival. Organized by Sirens & Kings, this grassroots production is ready to help you kick off summer with a bang. Come jam on Sunday, June 30, from noon to 7 p.m. at Bronx Park East. Listen to some of the Bronx’s best artists and musicians. Reserve your spot ahead of time here.

Community Paddle

Splash into summer with community paddle days hosted by the Bronx River Alliance at either Starlight Park or Concrete Plant Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout weekends in the summer. Families and beginners are welcome. Canoes will be available for partners and families. Kayaks will be available for solo paddlers. All events are first come, first serve and no sign-up is required. All participants are required to fill out waivers at the time of signing up. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information visit the Bronx River Alliance website.

Juneteenth Celebration

All are welcome to an evening celebration of Juneteenth hosted by the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance and Bronx Arts Ensemble. The program is set to begin on the lawn of the Van Cortlandt House Museum and feature performances of live music and spoken word. A procession with drums to the Enslaved African Burial Ground will follow. Guest artists include drummer Baba Don Babatunde, actress Ashley Hart Adams, violist Judith Insell, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, poet David Mills and West African drummer Yahaya Kamate. RSVP is suggested.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes