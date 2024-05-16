Young Bronx students ride tricycles to raise money for St. Jude’s

More than 120 preschoolers, kindergarteners and second graders from the Schermerhorn Program at the New York Institute for Special Education, raced tricycles for the annual “Trike-A-Thon” fundraiser benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On Wednesday, May 15, more than 120 preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 from the Readiness Program, alongside a class of kindergarteners and second graders from the Schermerhorn Program at the New York Institute for Special Education in the Bronx, raced tricycles in teams throughout the school halls for the annual “Trike-A-Thon” fundraiser benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The children demonstrated their gross motor and sensory skills while raising money for a charitable cause.

The New York Institute for Special Education, founded in 1831 as The New York Institution for the Blind, is one of the oldest and most respected schools in the nation that provides specialized services for children with disabilities. Located in the Bronx since 1924, NYISE provides quality programs for more than 250 students from New York City’s five boroughs, Westchester County and upstate New York, including more than 100 children from the Bronx, ages 3 to 5, who attend its preschool.