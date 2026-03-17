Three Bronx students debut published book during New York Edge’s ‘Read Across New York Edge Week’

Bronx Mathematics Preparatory School students Kady, Lauren and Yansiel debuted their newly published book, “A Second Chance,” during New York Edge’s Read Across New York Edge Week.

Three students from the Bronx Mathematics Preparatory School recently debuted their published book, “A Second Chance,” during New York Edge’s “Read Across New York Edge Week” on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the McNally Jackson Bookstore in Seaport.

The book debut came during the week’s Student Book Launch event. During the event, one of the Bronx Mathematics Preparatory School students, eighth grader Kady, served as a panelist, while the other two Bronx students, eighth grader Lauren and seventh grader Yansiel, participated as readers.

A Second Chance’s narrative focuses mainly on sibling rivalry and personal growth. The story follows a girl who feels overshadowed by her sister and devises a plan to embarrass her at a birthday party, but it does not go as intended. She ultimately learns important lessons about empathy, humility and self-reflection. The students explored themes of humility, family dynamics and self-reflection through the layered storytelling and emotional nuance in A Second Chance.

Kady, Lauren and Yansiel took part in a book signing and giveaway during the Student Book Launch event. Their accomplishments as officially published authors were celebrated there by family members, educators and community members in attendance.

Part of New York Edge’s Student Book Publishing Initiative, this event is intended to help empower students to find their own voices, build confidence and strengthen literacy skills through hands-on storytelling and publishing experiences.

“We are proud to celebrate our newest student authors during Read Across New York Edge Week,” New York Edge CEO Rachael Gazdick said.

“When students see themselves as storytellers and share their work, it builds confidence, strengthens literacy skills and reinforces that their ideas and voices matter. Thanks to the continued support of our donors and partners, we are expanding this program so even more youth can receive the opportunities they need to thrive – academically, creatively and personally.”

Students from New York Edge’s afterschool programs who took part in this initiative explored storytelling, writing and narrative structure. They also worked with professional illustrators to help bring their ideas to life through their illustrated books.

Becoming published authors is a major achievement for all the students in this program, as it celebrates their creativity, validates their ideas and inspires a lifelong love of reading and writing. Proceeds from book sales will be reinvested into the program, allowing for New York Edge to expand access to even more students across New York City and Long Island.