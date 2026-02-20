Opinion | Too many Bronx SNAP users are leaving food money on the table

In the Bronx, nearly four in ten residents rely on SNAP to help put food on the table. The borough also has the highest SNAP participation rate of any in New York City, a reflection of how many families are working hard to afford groceries in one of the most expensive cities in the country. At a time when food prices remain high, every dollar matters.

What many families don’t realize is that New York has already created programs meant to stretch those dollars further. City and state initiatives like Health Bucks, FreshConnect checks and SNAP matching programs such as Double Up Food Bucks can increase what SNAP users can spend on fresh food, in some cases significantly increasing their purchasing power.

But far too many Bronx shoppers don’t even know these incentives exist. Every week, families swipe their EBT cards without realizing they may be leaving extra grocery money on the table.

The problem isn’t a lack of programs. It’s that the programs are hard to use.

Right now, incentive programs are scattered across different agencies, markets and nonprofit groups. Each comes with its own rules, locations, caps and eligibility details. Some only work at certain farmers’ markets. Others require shoppers to find a separate table, ask for tokens or exchange paper vouchers before buying food. For families balancing work, childcare and long commutes, navigating this system can feel like a second job.

Even when people hear about these incentives, the process can be confusing. Is the match automatic? Do you need to ask for it? Does it work year-round or only seasonally? When the answers aren’t clear, many shoppers skip the extra steps and pay full price.

That confusion means New York is investing in programs that families aren’t fully able to use. And when food costs are rising, unused benefits represent a missed opportunity for both families and the city’s food system.

One solution is straightforward: SNAP users should be automatically enrolled in incentive programs wherever possible.

If someone qualifies for SNAP, they should automatically receive matching benefits like Health Bucks, FreshConnect, Double Up Food Bucks or similar programs when shopping at participating locations. No separate sign-ups, no extra forms and no guesswork. Automatic enrollment would ensure these programs actually reach the people they’re designed to help.

Another major barrier is that many incentive programs still rely on physical vouchers, coupons or tokens handed out at markets. These systems were created years ago, but they don’t match how people shop today. Paper vouchers can be confusing, easy to lose and inconsistently distributed. Supplies sometimes run out. First-time users may not even know where to go or what to ask for.

A more practical solution would be to load incentive benefits directly onto EBT cards. If matching funds were applied electronically at checkout, families wouldn’t have to navigate multiple systems or carry separate coupons. The benefit would simply appear when they buy eligible foods, the same way other digital discounts already work in stores.

Even simple steps like clearer signage at markets, stronger outreach through schools and community groups or centralized information about where incentives are offered could help more Bronx families take advantage of benefits they already qualify for.

The infrastructure already exists. What’s missing is the decision to treat incentive programs not as optional add-ons, but as part of the core strategy to fight hunger.

The Bronx doesn’t need more programs that only work for people who know how to find them. It needs programs that are easy for everyone to use.

Because when benefits go unused, it’s not just policy that fails — it’s meals Bronx families never get to put on the table.

Cameron Barr is a junior at Riverdale Country School and is involved in student initiatives focused on food access.