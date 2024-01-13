Bronx club shooting: Man extradited from Puerto Rico in connection with slaying patron, injuring three others

Police announced the arrest of a Manhattan man who was extradited from Puerto Rico back to the Bronx and charged with murder in connection with a 2023 Bronx shooting in a club that left one man dead and three others injured.

Police announced the arrest of a Manhattan man who was extradited from Puerto Rico back to the Bronx and charged with murder in connection with a 2023 Bronx shooting in a club that left one man dead and three others injured.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police on Saturday morning announced the arrest of a Manhattan man who was extradited from Puerto Rico back to the Bronx and charged with murder more than six months after his alleged involvement in a 2023 Bronx shooting in a club that left one man dead and three others injured.

The NYPD on Jan. 13 announced that 37-year-old Luis Aguero Amparo, of 184th Street in Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a firearm, assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting that killed 34-year-old Vlademir Perdomo, of Westchester Avenue, on Monday, July 24, 2023.

According to law enforcement sources, police from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at Kama Restaurant & Lounge — located at 255 East Burnside Ave. — at approximately 2:45 a.m. on July 24. Upon their arrival, officers found Perdomo with a gunshot wound to his torso, as well as a a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

EMS transported Perdomo to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Additionally, EMS transported the 23-year-old man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln and the 37-year-old man to Saint Barnabas Hospital. Both were in stable condition, police said.

Later on July 24, a 32-year-old man was later transported by private means to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the back. A preliminary investigation determined that the injury was sustained during the shooting, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson on Saturday morning told the Bronx Times that the shooting stemmed from a dispute in a club, but couldn’t offer details on how exactly the dispute started.

On the night of July 24, 2023, police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Estharlin Rivera, of 178th Street. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting.

On July 25, police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Bronx man Franklin Franco Vicioso, who was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

It wasn’t until Jan. 11, 2024, that the NYPD arrested and charged Aguero Amparo in connection with the shooting.

A police spokesperson told the Bronx Times that, after an arrest warrant was put out last year, Aguero Amparo fled to the Dominican Republic. It wasn’t until he recently attempted to advance to Puerto Rico that customs discovered that he was wanted during a credentials check. He was then held in Puerto Rico pending extradition.

On Jan. 11, Aguero Amparo was arrested and charged within the confines of the 46th Precinct.