Cops arrest Morris Heights man for shooting outside of Blink Fitness in June

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD arrested a 31-year-old Bronx resident Monday morning for a shooting earlier this summer that left one person injured.

Malcom Hogue, of Morris Heights, was charged with allegedly shooting a 38-year-old man on June 18.

According to police, the victim was standing outside of the Blink Fitness on Webster Avenue when he was shot in the left ankle. The victim said he never saw anyone approach him with a gun.

But after the cops obtained surveillance video, they say they saw Hogue standing at a nearby intersection — where he displayed a firearm and then shot in the direction of the man, although the NYPD wasn’t sure if he was the intended target. Hogue then allegedly fled on foot and the victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Hogue was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including attempted manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, there have been 249 shooting victims in the Bronx already this year. Shooting incidents, however, are down 28.3% over the same timeframe last year.

Reach Camille Botello at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes