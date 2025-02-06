Bronx River Addition set for $93M senior housing renovation through NYCHA Trust

Bronx River Addition, a senior-only public housing development in the Soundview section of the Bronx, will be undergoing a revamp.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Public Housing Preservation Trust, in partnership with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), is advancing plans to modernize Bronx River Addition, a senior-only public housing development in Soundview.

On Jan. 31, the agencies issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a contractor to oversee capital renovations and repairs for the complex, which consists of 226 apartments across two buildings. The project will include comprehensive upgrades such as kitchen and bathroom renovations, new flooring, hazardous material abatement, and the full replacement of aging heating systems.

“[The RFP] is a key step toward transforming Bronx River Addition into safer, more modern, and sustainable homes,” said Vlada Kenniff, president of the NYC Public Housing Preservation Trust. “By prioritizing full electrification and aging-in-place design, we’re ensuring seniors benefit from accessible, energy-efficient, and resident-centered renovations.”

The Trust, a public organization launched in 2022, is dedicated to securing federal funding for large-scale NYCHA renovations. Under its model, properties like Bronx River Addition are converted into Section 8 housing, keeping them permanently affordable while increasing federal subsidies to support crucial improvements.

The $93 million contract will be awarded to a firm responsible for both designing and constructing the upgrades. Shortlisted design-builders—including Community Modernization Group, Revamp Housing Group, and Fifth Avenue Builders, LLC—will now submit detailed proposals outlining their renovation plans, including strategies for managing temporary tenant relocation during construction.

“For the residents of Bronx River Addition, this moment is a long time coming,” said Norma Saunders, president of the Bronx River and Bronx River Addition Resident Association. “We have fought for the attention and resources our community deserves, and now we have the power to shape our future. I look forward to working with the Trust to ensure an inclusive and transparent process driven by the voices of the seniors who call Bronx River Addition home.”

A 2023 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Physical Needs Assessment identified $66 million in critical repairs needed at Bronx River Addition, including lead paint abatement. To ensure renovations reflect residents’ priorities, the city worked closely with tenants between June and September 2024, gathering input through in-person workshops and on-site surveys. Their feedback was compiled into the Bronx River Addition Resident Priority Report, which will guide the project.

The initiative aims to improve the quality of life for the development’s predominantly Spanish-speaking senior residents, focusing on accessibility and aging-in-place needs.

“This project demonstrates the benefits of leveraging the Trust’s unique capabilities to deliver meaningful, resident-centered renovations that preserve and improve the quality of NYCHA communities,” said Lisa Bova-Hiatt, NYCHA chief executive officer and Trust board chair. “We’re very excited to see this project take another step forward.”