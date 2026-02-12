Bronx restaurants bring community and global flavors to New York City Restaurant Week

New York City Restaurant Week may be wrapping up, but the Bronx restaurants that participated are not slowing down.

Only eight Bronx restaurants participated this time around — even less than Staten Island — but the borough’s lineup offered something for everyone. From plant-based dishes and Mexican-French fusion in Mott Haven to Puerto Rican-inspired dishes in Castle Hill, these restaurants highlight the culture of the Bronx.

The Bronx Times visited three of the participating restaurants — Barrio BX in Castle Hill, and Maisonetta and Mae Mae Café and Plant Shop in Mott Haven. Though each offers a distinct menu, all three share something in common: their food is shaped by the communities around them. Owners and managers said their dishes have evolved to reflect the tastes, needs and character of their neighborhoods.

Barrio BX

When Barrio BX opened in Castle Hill two years ago, the move marked a new chapter for the Puerto Rican restaurant and cultural hub. Originally launched in Throggs Neck, the business quickly outgrew its first location, prompting Tony Martinez and his two business partners to seek a larger space that could better accommodate their vision.

The Castle Hill location — just one block from the train and near the Cross Bronx and Bruckner expressways — has brought increased foot traffic and a surge in takeout orders from nearby neighborhoods like Parkchester and Clason Point.

Unlike restaurants that lean into typical island aesthetics, Barrio takes a more intentional approach. Upon entering, customers are greeted by murals of Puerto Rican independence leader Pedro Albizu Campos and members of the Young Lords, alongside revolutionary phrases such as “Liberación” and “Pa’lante” written across the walls.

Martinez said he and his partners were always activists and wanted to highlight the heroes of the Puerto Rican independence movement.

“You can get rice and beans anywhere,” said Martinez. “We want to be known as a community hub to celebrate culture.”

The food is a highlight, featuring Puerto Rican cuchifritos such as pastelillos, alcapurrias, and sorullitos. For heartier meals, diners can enjoy classics like pernil and bistec encebollado, all served with rice and beans.

Beyond the food, Martinez envisioned Barrio BX as a gathering place for the community. The restaurant hosts open mic nights, sip-and-paint events, book clubs, and its signature Bomba Nights.

“This is our pub where like-minded people can come and chill, but at the same time, break bread and strategize,” said Martinez.

“If it’s the independence party, if it’s activists, wherever it is — we put our stake in the ground. We stand in solidarity with them. So they feel comfortable coming here. Same with our mantra of being just non-judgmental all the way around.”

Martinez said this ethos is reflected in their service, with no reservation system, no VIP sections — just a welcoming space with something for everyone.

Mae Mae Café and Plant Shop

Founded in 2021, Mae Mae Café and Plant Shop is a plant-based restaurant and community space created by Great Performances, a hospitality group that originally began as a waitressing agency for women in the arts. Led by CEO and founder Liz Neumark, the company moved its office and commissary to Mott Haven in 2019 after outgrowing its Manhattan location.

“We came to Mott Haven and I felt like I was home,” said Neumark. “I fell in love with the building. I fell in love with Mott Haven. I fell in love with the Bronx, and we put down roots.”

The café emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, sourcing produce from the company’s 60-acre organic farm in Kinderhook, New York. While the menu is primarily plant-based, Mae Mae has added meat options to make its offerings more accessible to all customers.

Beyond food, Mae Mae serves as a community hub, reflecting Great Performances’ long-standing commitment to the arts and local engagement. The café hosts gatherings and events, continuing Neumark’s mission of blending hospitality with creativity.

The menu offers something for everyone, from grab-and-go options like turkey sandwiches to globally inspired dishes such as mushroom mole with jollof rice and falafel bowls. Guests can also enjoy coffee, teas, and a full bar, all within a lush, plant-filled space that reflects the café’s focus on health, community, and sustainability.

Maisonetta

Maisonetta was born from a family dream, according to General Manager Sonya Calixto. Her father, Victor, who made custom furniture in Mott Haven for over 20 years, struggled to find a welcoming place to eat during his lunch break.

“He was all covered in dust and he just felt that there was no place for working people to sit down and have a good meal,” said Calixto. “So that’s why he decided to get a place where everybody feels welcome, regardless of their economic background.”

So her father and brother, Victor Jr., opened Maisonetta just months before the pandemic, blending Mexican flavors inspired by their roots in Puebla, Mexico with French cuisine. The restaurant initially drew crowds from all over the city, but COVID-19 restrictions hit hard, with them relying on loans from family members to stay afloat.

In the years since, Maisonetta has adjusted its menu to better reflect the needs of the neighborhood, leaning into more affordable options while maintaining its French-Mexican identity.

The fusion is evident throughout the menu. Diners can order traditional Mexican staples like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, alongside French classics such as steak frites. Other dishes, like the seasonal corn poblano chowder, marry roasted Mexican peppers with French techniques.

While some older customers are initially hesitant to try the fusion concept, Calixto said many become repeat diners after tasting the food.

“Each taco has its own unique identity,” she said. “Once they try it, they fall in love with it.”

Today, Maisonetta continues to serve a mix of construction workers, families and young professionals — a reflection of the inclusive vision her father first imagined.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!