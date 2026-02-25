Bronx resident selected to receive prestigious scholarship for occupational/physical therapy program

Bronx resident Aliyah Goodwin has been selected for the Jose P. Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy (OT/PT) Scholarship Program.

Bronx resident and Touro University Doctor of Physical Therapy (PT) student Aliyah Goodwin was selected for the Jose P. Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy (OT/PT) Scholarship Program, which is only awarded to a select group of students each year.

The scholarship, offered by the New York City Department of Education, provides financial assistance to students in their third, fourth or graduate years of occupational or physical therapy programs. Goodwin and the other recipients will get free tuition coverage for each year of the award, as long as they commit to working two years in high-need areas across the city, delivering critical, school-based therapy services to students who are most in need of it.

“This scholarship is highly competitive, and we’re so proud of Aliyah for being selected. She is an outstanding, caring and hardworking student, and will help make a difference in the lives of NYC public school students in need of PT services,” Touro University School of Health Sciences PT Department Chair Dr. Jill Horbacewicz said.

“It’s a real advantage to be able to start your career without the burden of huge student loan debt, thanks to this incredible scholarship.”

Prior to entering Touro University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, Goodwin spent almost seven years working as a teacher’s assistant with the Department of Education. During that time, she observed the profound impact of physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech services on students’ success. This inspired her to apply for the scholarship.

“As PTs, we’re able to spend a significant amount of time with our patients,” Goodwin said.

“Building relationships over weeks or months allows us to see real change in their daily lives, and that’s incredibly rewarding.”

The application process included getting accepted into a participating graduate program, letters of recommendation and other extensive documentation and a multi-stage interview process from licensed PTs.

“When I received the acceptance news at the start of the fall semester, I couldn’t have been more excited,” Goodwin said. “It felt like everything had come full circle.”

Goodwin is now completing a clinical rotation under the supervision of a licensed PT. Her days involve preparing materials, leading exercises aligned with the functional goals of students, documenting progress and ensuring sessions support the individualized education plan of each child.

After she graduates, Goodwin will work in a high-need DOE area. While her placement will be based on where she is needed, Goodwin is looking forward to learning from students of all backgrounds.

“I could honestly name every professor I’ve had—they’ve all made an impact,” Goodwin said. “There’s always someone at Touro who believes in you and wants to see you succeed.”

Faculty members in the program who have provided Goodwin with support and built her confidence include Dr. Yocheved Bensinger-Brody, Dr. Leah Verebes and Dr. Ted Marks.

Her dream career is to work as a school-based physical therapist while also providing essential home care services for elderly patients.

The Jose P. OT/PT Scholarship Program is easing the financial burden of Goodwin completing her graduate education. It is also allowing Goodwin to commit herself to helping communities where her skills can have the greatest impact.