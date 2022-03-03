Grand Concourse 26-year-old arrested in hit and run that left 60-year-old Bronxite dead, dragged on road

A Bronx resident allegedly responsible for a fatal hit and run in the borough last month was arrested Wednesday.

Steven Castillo, 26, who lives on the Grand Concourse, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to the police, on Feb. 13, officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 1657 Jerome Ave. at approximately 7 p.m.

Police sources told the Bronx Times that Castillo, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling southbound on Jerome Avenue when he allegedly struck Bronxite Antonio Martin, 60.

Martin, a Baretto Street resident, was attempting to cross Jerome Avenue at the intersection of Featherbed Lane, according to authorities.

Castillo allegedly fled the scene and shortly after, a second car, a 2010 BMW GT5, hit Martin without realizing he was lying in the road. The 21-year-old male operator of the vehicle dragged Martin a bit before stopping the car and remaining on the scene, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers said they saw Martin unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to the head and body. EMS responded and pronounced Martin deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.