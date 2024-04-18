Bronx real estate sales drop across the board, though spring market may be more active: report

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx saw decreases in number of sales, new listings and overall inventory across the board in March, according to a report by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR).

The number of single-family home sales in the Bronx dropped by 29.3% as the median sales price rose to $625,000 — a 6.8% uptick from 2023.

Co-op and condo sales also dropped by 28.6% and 11.1%, respectively.

Although sales for these homes have dropped, co-ops and condos have also gotten cheaper since this time last year. The median sales price for a Bronx co-op is now $205,000, marking a 2.4% decline; a Bronx condo now sits at a median sales price of $247,500, marking a significant 27% decline since 2023.

Single-family homes, condos and co-ops have all seen a fall in the number of new listings,a ccording to the HGAR report. Single-family home listings dropped by 31.5%, condos by 39% and co-ops by a smaller 11%.

Total Bronx inventory for all three home types also dropped significantly, with condos faring the worst at a 45.1% decline, according to the report. HGAR says there were almost 44% fewer single-family homes on the market and nearly 22% less co-ops.

Though sales, listings and inventory are all down in the Bronx this month, pending sales for all three property types are up by 30.3%, according to HGAR.

“The spring market is typically a more active time for both sellers and buyers, so we expect to see more sales activity in the coming months,” HGAR President Carmen Bauman said.

