Bronx reaches 190K cases, but seeing vaccination progress

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Entering Tuesday, Bronx County has reached 190,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a seven-day average of 321 newly confirmed cases per day, according to the state’s recent health data released on Sept 6.

Entering Tuesday, there were 1,026,423 confirmed cases in New York City, with 66.2% of the population vaccinated.

The five boroughs are seeing COVID case rates decline after weeks of increases. It’s in sharp contrast to the nation’s COVID indicators, and city health officials have mainly attributed the decreases to increased vaccinations as well as precautions, including masking and social distancing

New York City has the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the Empire State, with 2.4% as of Friday, Sept. 4. The statewide positivity rate, measured on a seven-day average, was 3.28% on Friday. The Bronx has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.8%.

However, the top 10 zip codes with highest positivity rates in the city, are primarily in Staten Island and Queens.

More than 80% of adult New Yorkers statewide, ages 18 and older, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 72.1% have completed their COVID vaccinations.

This third wave of COVID-19 cases in the five boroughs can be largely attributed to the highly contagious, very potent Delta variant of the virus, which the city Health Department says accounts for about 98% of all new infections.

According to the state’s vaccination data, 849,735 people, or 59.9% of Bronx residents have received at least one dose and 722,655 (51.0%) are fully vaccinated.

Highest Positivity Rates in Bronx:

City Island (10464) – 6.4%

Charlotte Gardens/Tremont/Van Nest/West Farms (10460) – 5.8%

Belmont/Fordham University/Kingsbridge (10458) – 5.8%

Mott Haven/Port Morris (10454) – 5.6%

Soundview (10472) – 5.4%

Morris Park/Pelham Bay/Westchester Square (10461) – 5.3%

Hunts Point (10474) – 4.7%

According to COVID Act Now, the Bronx has the highest vulnerability rate to COVID-19, a metric based on economic and physical challenges as well as predicted time of recovery from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, believes the pandemic’s end could come by March 2022 — depending on continued efforts to contain COVID-19 — noting there’s still progress to be made to vaccinate the country’s 80-90 million unvaccinated people.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bronxtimes.