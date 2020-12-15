Bronx rapper charged with possession of a handgun and marijuana

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, also known as Artist Dubose, was busted in New Jersey for possession of a handgun and marijuana on Monday, Dec. 7.

Dubose’s manager Salmblou Camara and Qushaun Hagler, a member of his personal security team, were also found guilty of several charges including possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a large capacity magazine.

On Dec. 7, Bergen County and NYPD detectives and officers from the Demarest Police Department, executed a search warrent at Dubose’s New Jersey home.

The team seized four guns — a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun — hollow point bullets and high capacity magazines. They also found marijuana, hashish oil edibles and “drug paraphernalia commonly associated with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.”

The three were released and will appear in Central Judicial Processing Court at a later date.