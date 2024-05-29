Bronx borough president’s annual prom dress giveaway a huge success

Students left the annual prom giveaway in style after selecting their dress or tuxedo of choice.

The Office of the Bronx Borough President, in partnership with Becca’s Closet and Not on My Watch, hosted the annual Prom Dress Giveaway on May 24 at P188X Mott Haven Campus to provide middle and high school students a memorable prom experience.

Students were allowed to select gowns, dresses, tuxedos, suits, shoes, and ties from a broad assortment of choices that were available to them. There was also photography, hairstyling, makeup tutorials, prizes, and other essential services of elegance that beautified scholars. More than 350 students attended this year’s giveaway.

