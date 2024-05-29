News

Bronx borough president’s annual prom dress giveaway a huge success

Students left the annual prom giveaway in style after selecting their dress or tuxedo of choice.
Photo Courtesy Genius Exposure Media

The Office of the Bronx Borough President, in partnership with Becca’s Closet and Not on My Watch, hosted the annual Prom Dress Giveaway on May 24 at P188X Mott Haven Campus to provide middle and high school students a memorable prom experience.

Students were allowed to select gowns, dresses, tuxedos, suits, shoes, and ties from a broad assortment of choices that were available to them. There was also photography, hairstyling, makeup tutorials, prizes, and other essential services of elegance that beautified scholars. More than 350 students attended this year’s giveaway.

After trying on their gowns, students could walk the runway.
After trying on their gowns, students could walk the runway at the prom giveaway on Friday, May 24. Courtesy photo Genius Exposure Media
Makeup tutorials were offered to students who attended the giveaway.
Makeup tutorials were offered to students who attended the giveaway. Photo courtesy Genius Exposure Media
Volunteers assisted students in finding the perfect dress, gown, tuxedo, or shoes for prom.
Volunteers assisted students in finding the perfect dress, gown, tuxedo, or shoes for prom. Photo courtesy Genius Exposure Media
Students rocked the runway and left the giveaway ready for prom thanks to Becca's Closet and Not on My Watch.
Students rocked the runway and left the giveaway ready for prom thanks to Becca’s Closet and Not on My Watch. Photo courtesy Genius Exposure Media

