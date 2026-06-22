The Bronx Power List returns this August — and the room will show it

There is a certain kind of influence that doesn’t announce itself. It builds quietly, year after year, in boardrooms and community centers, in classrooms and council chambers, in every corner of a borough that has never stopped evolving. The Bronx Power List exists to put a name to it.

Presented by Schneps Media, publishers of the Bronx Times, AMNY Metro, Noticia NYC and Caribbean Life, the 2026 Bronx Power List arrives on August 13 at Villa Barone Manor, an evening that has become one of the borough’s most anticipated nights of the year.

The room draws business leaders, civic champions, elected officials, philanthropists and rising stars whose work defines what the Bronx is becoming. Past honorees have called it something more than a networking event. “The energy in the room was incredible,” said Charles Benson, Co-Founder of TravelWithChaz.

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to connect with so many amazing individuals dedicated to making a difference in the Bronx.” Lynne Corry, Founder and CEO of Giving Friends, put it simply: “Meeting and connecting with so many people that are all making a difference in our community, that is so refreshing.”

This year’s honoree class will span Icons whose influence has shaped the Bronx for decades, Rising Stars carrying that legacy forward and individuals whose contributions earn distinctions all their own. New in 2026: dedicated award categories recognizing leaders through the Latin Impact Awards, Caribbean Impact Awards, and Gay City News Impact Awards, honoring those whose work amplifies diverse voices and drives meaningful change across a borough that has always been more than one community.

The evening also carries a philanthropic thread: 100% of raffle proceeds benefit a local cause.

Nominations are open now at SchnepsEvents.com. For sponsorship and ticket inquiries, contact NDeFrank@SchnepsMedia.com.