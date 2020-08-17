Bronx politicians celebrate 1,000th Citi Bike station that opened in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Citi Bike chose the south Bronx to install its 1,000th docking station within the five boroughs and local politicians were quick to celebrate the news.

The docking station is located at E. 160th Street and Tinton Avenue and is part of the company’s push to expand into more parts of the borough.

“This is a huge milestone for New York City’s Department of Transportation, Lyft, Citi Bike and The Bronx, opening the city’s 1,000th Citi Bike station in our great borough,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.

Diaz also spoke about the communities that will benefit from the new station, particularly those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“Considering how important the Citi Bike program has become to the city’s transportation grid, especially helping our essential workers and healthcare workers get around during this pandemic crisis, I look forward to working on helping this program continue its expansion into The Bronx and throughout New York City,” he added.

Famed Bronx artist and New York Yankees muralist Andre Trenier was called on to work up a mobile-themed mural at 830 Union Ave. in the south Bronx to celebrate the borough’s transit expansion as well.

West Bronx councilman Fernando Cabrera also praised the 1,000th station’s unveiling.

“Micromobility is New York’s transportation future, so I’m glad to see Citi Bike’s 1000th station in the Bronx,” he said. “We need affordable, green and accessible transit options, especially in areas underserved by public transit. The Bronx has waited a long time for Citi Bike to expand into our neighborhoods and I’m looking forward to further expansion into my district and other Bronx communities.”

South Bronx councilwoman Vanessa Gibson called the opening “a milestone for Citi Bike, but also for the Bronx.”

“Since its expansion into the borough, Citi Bike has provided Bronxites with affordable and accessible transportation to safely travel to their destination in the midst of a global pandemic,” Gibson said, commending Citi Bike for being a “fantastic partner” which was worked with community stakeholders upon its expansion into the Bronx.

Since Citi Bike came into the Bronx in early May, riders have taken more than 50,000 recorded trips starting or ending in the borough according to company.

The most popular Bronx station has been in Mott Haven at E. 149th and Morris Avenue, while 450 critical workers with free annual memberships have taken more than 4,000 rides to or from stations in the Bronx.

“I look forward to our continued work together,” Gibson added.