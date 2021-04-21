Bronx political endorsements update

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Rivera Endorses Lander for Comptroller

State Senator Gustavo Rivera endorsed Brad Lander for New York City Comptroller during a visit to the Kingsbridge Social Club. Rivera praised Lander’s long-time advocacy for immigrant New Yorkers and support for small businesses.

“Brad stood with essential workers at Hunts Point when they were on strike demanding fair pay and he has supported Bronxites in the Bronx River fight against environmental racism,” said Rivera.

The city needs leaders who are committed to not leaving communities of color behind in the city’s recovery, Rivera said.

“Brad has the track record we need to ensure a more just economic recovery that truly addresses the challenges faced by New Yorkers and I am confident that he will hold our City accountable in accomplishing that goal,” he said.

NYC Imams Endorse McGuire for Mayor

A group of over 60 Muslim Imams endorsed Ray McGuire for mayor of New York City in a letter citing his ability to lead in crisis, negotiate large budgets, and unify people as reasons for their support.

In a signed letter delivered to the campaign, the group stated: “Ray McGuire is a unifier with a detailed plan to revive New York City. The McGuire Comeback plan will add 500,000 new jobs that will go to everyday New Yorkers, ensure that Muslim small business owners can afford to keep their businesses and provide much needed relief after a difficult year.”

McGuire said he was honor to have their support.

“I’ve heard their concerns, especially with regards to their small businesses, and I’m committed to including Muslim leaders in my administration to help shape the policy priorities for their community,” McGuire said.

To read the letter and view the full list of signatories, click here.