Suspects sought in robbery spree that targeted victims inside of Bronx Park: NYPD

Police are searching for a group of suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery spree in which victims were targeted inside of Bronx Park throughout the month of May.

Police from the 52nd Precinct report that the first incident occurred 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. A 21-year-old man was walking inside of Bronx Park when he was approached by three unknown individuals. Acting in concert, the individuals displayed two firearms and demanded the victim’s property. They proceeded to snatch the victim’s cell phone, jacket and wallet, which contained approximately $95. The thieves then fled the scene, police said. The victim was uninjured during the incident.

Two days later, on May 6, a 26-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter through Bronx Park at approximately 8:45 p.m. when he was approached by four unknown individuals. Acting in concert, the individuals displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property, police said. They grabbed the victim’s motorized scooter and cell phone before fleeing. The victim was uninjured during the incident.

Later in the month, on May 12, a 34-year-old man was standing inside of Bronx Park at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he was approached by two unknown individuals. Acting in concert, the individuals displayed a firearm and forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet containing credit cards and approximately $10 before fleeing. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Then, on May 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female were walking inside of Bronx Park when they were approached by three unknown individuals. Acting in concert, the individuals and demanded the victims’ cell phones. When the victims did not comply, a physical altercation ensued and both victims were punched in the face. The thieves snatched both of the victims’ cell phones and fled the scene, police said. The victims suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org , or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.