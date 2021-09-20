Bronx nonprofit to host benefit with NY Mets for children’s’ mental health during back-to-school

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx nonprofit I’RAISE Girls and Boys International Corporation will hold its eighth annual anniversary benefit this month as part of its back to school fundraiser.

The event will take place at Citi Field on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

This event celebrates the organization’s eight years of impact, having served more than 10,000 families in New York City through educational and mental health support programs. While the state does not offer a remote option for students, the organization offers free online programs for youth ages 4-19 that support their social, emotional and academic development. The organization also partners with New York City schools to offer additional counseling, art therapy, STEM programs and art services.

This event is held in partnership with the New York Mets and includes tickets, dining, drinks and entry to a private, luxurious suite where guests can enjoy the game.