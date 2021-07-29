Bronx native elected to national pest control board

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Joel Nolasco, the owner of a Mamaroneck-based pest management company, has been recently elected to the board of a national non-profit.

Operating NuBorn Pest Control, located at 154 E. Boston Post Road in the village, Nolasco was elected in March to the National Pest Management Association’s Board of Directors.

“To be selected by a group of your peers voted on across the country was validating,” he said. “Most people in the pest control industry are second and third generation, so being first generation and being able to be recognized as a representative of the industry is inspiring to me and I hope that it is inspiring to others.”

The National Pest Management Association, NPMA, established in 1933, is an organization with nearly 5,000 members from around the world that supports the pest management industry’s commitment to the protection of public health, food and property.

Nolasco, a resident of Yonkers and native of the Bronx, is the first Latino elected to the NPMA board.

“I hope with everything I can do there and have been doing already, that I can motivate people,” he said. “We can get there and make positive change if you set your mind to it.”

After launching NuBorn in 2008 with a longtime friend, the duo has grown the business into one of the premiere pest control operations in all of Westchester County. Nolasco, 35, said the added distinction of now being an NPMA board member allows him the ability to collaborate with other members across the country—including bigger and more established companies—and learn new approaches, which will only prove to benefit NuBorn and better serve his clients.

“Ultimately, the point of being on the [NPMA] board is to give back to your industry … and see how to be a better company,” he added. “To take things that I’ve learned as a small business owner and share it with others.”

Roughly 15 years ago Nolasco knew he found his calling in pest control while first working for Terminix—the second largest pest control company in the U.S.—in 2005 while attending college. That passion, coupled with his growing entrepreneurial sprit, allowed him to quickly rise up the ranks there, before ultimately deciding to venture out on his own path.

“I fell in love with pest management, every aspect of the industry appealed to me,” he said. “I knew this would be my life career. My work experience and drive shaped the way I saw the business. I continue to grow, learn and have an eagerness to help shape the industry I love.”

Once establishing NuBorn, Nolasco has also been extremely active within the industry. He has served on the inaugural board of the New York Pest Management Association, NYPMA, working his way up to board president. And currently, he serves as past president of the NYPMA as well as the current chairman of the NPMA Diversity Committee.

“I feel fortunate to be part of this industry,” he said. “It is an exciting time for us in pest management.”

Nolasco, who is also one of the few associate certified entomologist in Westchester County, believes now more than ever that the pest control industry is becoming more valued, and he’s happy to be a part of that shifting perception.

“I think it’s becoming more accepted overall,” he said. “Rather than people seeing us as harming the environment, we’re enhancing life and helping you enjoy your life.”

For more information about Nuborn Pest Control and its wide array of professional services, call 914-239-3831 or visit www.nubornpest.com.

NPMA exists to positively impact the businesses and livelihoods of those in the pest management community. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C., the association is guided by the vision of knowledgeable industry professionals who serve on NPMA’s Board of Directors, which sets policy and manages the organization’s business. The board is composed of 26 voting members: President, Immediate Past President, President-Elect, Treasurer, Secretary; 10 At-Large Directors elected from the general membership; five Regional Directors and two Associate Directors elected at the discretion of the board.