Bronx man shot dead on Franklin Avenue late Thursday night

Police are investigating the death of a Bronx man who was found fatally shot in the south Bronx late Thursday night.

The victim, 32-year-old Ramel Moore of 168th Street was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso by police responding to a shots fired call outside of 1229 Franklin Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. in the evening.

Moore was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests in Moore’s shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.