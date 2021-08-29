Bronx man sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in prison for his participation in a heroin mill located in the Boogie Down.

Johan Manuel Lopez Brito, 34, previously pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark New Jersey, to information charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Between 2019 and June 2020, Lopez Brito conspired with others to distribute heroin and other drugs to customers in New Jersey and elsewhere. Lopez Brito worked at the mill packaging narcotics for distribution. On June 30, 2020, law enforcement searched the organization’s mill in the Bronx and recovered heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

The quantity of heroin alone amounted to approximately 8,650 individual doses. Law enforcement seized the drug trafficking organization’s distribution materials, including glassines, tape, scales, cutting agents to mix with narcotics to increase their weight and value and stamps for the branding of the drugs. Lopez Brito was at the mill during the search and was arrested.

In addition to the prison term, Lopez Brito was given three years of supervised release.