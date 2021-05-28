Bronx man sentenced to 46 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was sentenced Thursday to 46 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl from a drug mill in the Bronx to locations in New Jersey.

According to the investigation, Jose Antonio Vasquez Pena, a.k.a “Tono,” 48, was among seven defendants who used an apartment in the Bronx to store, mix and package heroin and fentanyl in distribution quantities. Pena stayed at the apartment in order to safeguard the narcotics and narcotics supplies.

The defendants assisted in preparing the heroin and fentanyl for distribution, which was distributed to customers in New Jersey.

In February 2019, law enforcement searched the apartment and recovered nearly a kilogram of fentanyl from the apartment, along with materials to grind and package fentanyl for distribution.