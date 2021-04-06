Bronx man indicted for multiple unprovoked slashings

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man who is an alleged member of the Bloods, was indicted Friday on a total of 66 charges—including multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and robbery, for viciously slashing and assaulting eight people in the borough.

In 2020, JayQawn Byers, 22, of 4331 Byron Ave., allegedly stabbed eight people in four days.

“The defendant, who allegedly has ties to the Bloods, attacked nine people in the Bronx during a span of four days, slashing most of them in the neck,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The defendant mostly targeted men over the age of 50, with the two oldest victims being ages 65 and 75 –years-old.We will seek justice for the victims in these unprovoked attacks; and for Bronx residents who have the right to walk freely in their communities without fearing for their safety.”

Byers was arrested for these alleged crimes on Aug. 7, 2020. While in custody, Byers allegedly punched a detainee, Lamont Odom, 48, who was inside the holding pen with him at the 47th Precinct.

Byers was arraigned on 66 counts, including seven counts of second degree attempted murder, 15 counts of first–degree assault, 16 counts of second–degree assault, seven counts of third–degree assault, third degree attempted assault, two counts of first–degree robbery, two counts of first degree attempted robbery, second and third–degree robbery, second and third degree attempted robbery, fourth–degree grand larceny, fourth degree attempted grand larceny, petit larceny, attempted petit larceny, fifth–degree criminal possession of stolen property and seven counts of fourth–degree criminal possession of a weapon. Remand was continued and the defendant is due back in court June 25.