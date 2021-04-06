Crime

Bronx man indicted for multiple unprovoked slashings

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Getty Images

A Bronx man who is an alleged member of the Bloods, was indicted Friday  on a total of 66 chargesincluding multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and robbery, for viciously slashing and assaulting eight people in the borough.

In 2020, JayQawn Byers, 22, of 4331 Byron Ave., allegedly stabbed eight people in four days.

The defendant, who allegedly has ties to the Bloods, attacked nine people in the Bronx during a span of four days, slashing most of them in the neck,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The defendant mostly targeted men over the age of 50, with the two oldest victims being ages 65 and 75 –years-old.We will seek justice for the victims in these unprovoked attacks; and for Bronx residents who have the right to walk freely in their communities without fearing for their safety.”

Byers was arrested for these alleged crimes  on Aug. 7, 2020. While in custody, Byers allegedly punched a detainee, Lamont Odom, 48, who was inside the holding pen with him at the 47th Precinct.

Byers was arraigned on 66 counts, including seven counts of second degree attempted murder, 15 counts of firstdegree assault, 16 counts of seconddegree assault, seven counts of thirddegree assault, third degree attempted assault, two counts of firstdegree robbery, two counts of first degree attempted robbery, second and thirddegree robbery, second and third degree attempted robbery, fourthdegree grand larceny, fourth degree attempted grand larceny, petit larceny, attempted petit larceny, fifthdegree criminal possession of stolen property and seven counts of fourthdegree criminal possession of a weapon. Remand was continued and the defendant is due back in court June 25.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC