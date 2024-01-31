Bronx man charged with possessing child pornography, some of which included his daughter: Feds

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx man has been charged with production, distribution and possession of child pornography — some of which included his own daughter, according to federal prosecutors.

The complaint against Derick Colon, 24, alleges that around Jan. 19, he shared videos with someone via a social media network that depicted him “engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor who appears to be approximately six to eight years old.” Someone who received the videos quickly reported them to the FBI. Officials obtained a search warrant shortly thereafter, and a search of Colon’s phone revealed more explicit content depicting his daughter, who appeared to be approximately 4 years old.

According tot he office of Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Colon told law enforcement officials in sum and substance, that he “messed up” and that he had “sexually abused” the second victim, his daughter.

Colon could face 15 to 30 years in prison for one count of production of child pornography and five to 20 years for distribution. The possession charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

In a statement announcing the charges, FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said Colon’s actions are “depraved and beyond disturbing.”

“The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force will continue to do whatever it takes to protect the most vulnerable members of society — our children — from predators, no matter who they are,” Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have relevant information is asked to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

