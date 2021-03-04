Bronx man charged for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

A Bronx man was charged Tuesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and endangering a 14-year-old girl after the two girls were brought to New Jersey from Ohio.

Norman Berry, 32, of the Bronx, was charged with second degree sexual assault, fourth degree criminal sexual contact and two counts of third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The two girls, who met Berry in Ohio, were brought by the defendant to New Jersey on approximately Feb. 24, staying in two motels in North Bergen. During that time, the 15-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Berry and another male, later identified as Tyrell Piazza. Berry and Piazza also provided both girls alcohol and drugs.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged crimes by the New York Police Department Special Victims Unit after Berry traveled with the girls to New York City and the 14-year-old victim contacted a relative who contacted authorities.

Berry is being held in New York on separate, related charges.