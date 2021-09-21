Bronx man arrested for operating narcotics delivery service responsible for 3 overdose deaths

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was charged last week for operating a narcotics delivery service and is responsible for the deaths of Marsha Clarke of the Bronx and Martin Banks and Edward Lynch of Yonkers.

“Every overdose in New York City is traced back to its source by the NYPD and its enforcement partners, to prevent the senseless kinds of deaths the victims in this case suffered. I commend our investigators and the prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District in New York for tirelessly fighting this scourge with every tool at our disposal,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

According to the investigation, from at least January 2018 to at about February 2020, Alllen Alexis Abisada Guzman, 40, and an accomplice, operated a narcotics delivery service (the “Cab Louie Delivery Service”) in the New York City area. On or about Sept. 19, 2019, Abisada, working for the Cab Louie Delivery Service, delivered cocaine to Clarke, Banks and Lynch. Within two days, the cocaine delivered by the Cab Louie Delivery Service, which was tainted with fentanyl, caused their overdose deaths, as well as the hospitalization of Clarke’s husband.

They continued to operate the Cab Louie Delivery Service and repeatedly sold cocaine to an NYPD undercover officer.

Abisada faces 20 years to life in prison.