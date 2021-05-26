Bronx man among four charged in coast to coast bank fraud conspiracy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man along with three co-defendants, allegedly deposited nearly $1 million in fraudulent checks between New York and California and face up to 30 years in prison.

On Thursday, they were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, in connection with a scheme to order bank checks in the names of multiple victims and then fraudulently deposit those checks drawn from the victims’ accounts into accounts that the defendants controlled.

According to the investigation, between at least September 2018 and November 2018, Deibi Sanchez, 48, and his co- defendants executed schemes to defraud financial institutions of more than $890,000. They did so by depositing false and fraudulent checks drawn from the accounts of at least three different New York victims into banks located in New York and California.

“These defendants allegedly orchestrated a nationwide cyber scheme to stalk victims and steal their money,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “But the United States Secret Service and the United States Postal Service, together with our NYPD detectives and the prosecutors of the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, meticulously tracked their digital moves to piece together this important case and ensure justice will be served.”