Bronx Little Italy offers customized holiday culinary gift baskets

With the holidays around the corner and for potential gift guide roundups that will feed loved ones and give them a taste of Italy, here are some of the latest gift basket selections below from local businesses in the Bronx Little Italy – all of which can purchased in-store and also shipped nationwide to support small, family owned businesses.

Mike’s Deli – Located in the historic Arthur Avenue Retail Market, Mike’s Deli offers customized gift baskets/boxes that can include Italian meats (sausage, pepperoni, Soppressata), Italian cheese (Provolone, Locatelli Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano), homemade sauce and pasta, Italian crackers and cookies, Panettone and specialty food items such as Italian olives and Italian green peas. Call to customize at 718-295-5033. Prices ranges from $65-$395. https://arthuravenue.com/product-category/specialty-gifts/

Joe’s Italian Deli – For more than 40 years, Joe’s Italian Deli has been serving some of the neighborhood’s finest imported cheese, Italian meats, oils and vinegars, pastas and homemade mozzarella. They offer a variety of customized, gourmet gift baskets with authentic Italian products including Italian dry sausage, imported cheese, Italian chocolates, figs, Torrone, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pesto, pasta, Taralli, biscotti and more. Call to customize. Pricing options $150 and $250. 718-367-979 https://joesitaliandeli.com/gift-baskets/

Tino’s Delicatessen – Operating for more than 50 years on Arthur Avenue, Tino’s customized gift baskets include favorites such as imported Monograno Felicetti Kamut pasta, Cacciocavallo semisoft cheese from Campania, Gianfranco Becchina Olio Verde Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cavalli Balsamic Vinegar aged for a minimum of 12 years, fine Italian chocolates, biscotti, Albertengo Panettone and many other treats. Shipping via mercato.com. Price ranges from $50-$1,000. 718-733- 9879 http://www.tinosdeli.com/Gift-Baskets.html

Borgatti’s Ravioli & Egg Noodles – Operating since 1935, Borgatti’s is a neighborhood staple and offers a variety of gifts that can include their specialty items like pasta, ravioli and manicotti. Try flavors like spinach, basil, mushroom and lemon pepper fettucine. Ravioli flavors include spinach and ricotta, meat and spinach, and porcini and ricotta. The Family Style Box includes ravioli, fettucine, marinara sauce and seeded breadsticks from Addeo Bakers. Must be purchased online. Prices range from $35-$100. https://borgattis.com/gifts/

Calabria Pork Store – Offering the gift of Italian meat and cheese, Calabria Pork Store is known for their homemade dry sausage (and Instagram-worthy sausage chandelier ceiling), patrons can purchase a variety of sausage including hot, sweet, with fennel seeds, garlic and wine, peppers and onion or liver. Don’t forget the Soppressata ranging from sweet to extra hot. Other meats include prosciutto, pancetta and capocollo. The Calabrese Cheese is a local favorite. Online pricing starts at $9.99. https://calabriapork.com/

Marie’s Fresh Roasted Coffee Beans & Gifts – Owned and operated by the same family for the past 70 years, Marie’s offers the freshest roasted Arabica coffee beans, along with gift baskets that can be customized with Panettone, Italian chocolate, dishware, ceramic coffee and espresso cups, coffee makers, and espresso and/or cappuccino machines. Call to create your custom basket, which can be picked up in-store or shipped. 718-295-0514. www.mariescoffeeandgifts.com

Lastly, Little Italy in the Bronx has its own pasta sauce and products, which are distributed nationally and is also available on Amazon.com. A portion of the proceeds of Little Italy Bronx pasta sauces and products go towards the Belmont Business Improvement District to help preserve the neighborhood and traditions for generations to come.