PHOTOS | Bronx BP’s LGBTQ+ Taskforce Pride party has special message for youth

This year, the Bronx Borough President’s LGBTQ+ Taskforce threw its Pride Party at Beatstro Restaurant in Mott Haven on Friday, June 14. The theme was loud and proud with a special focus on protecting queer youth. “This is about our young people who may struggle with who they are. Who may not be okay with who God made them to be. We want to make sure our young people have spaces where they can talk about what they’re feeling,” Vanessa Gibson said to a cheering crowd. “So, in honor of pride, let us raise our flags in honor of those that came before us. Let us remain committed to fighting together, loving each other as brothers and sisters.”

Photo ET Rodriguez