Bronx Lacrosse opens program to the entire borough

Dan Leventhal, founder and president of Bronx Lacrosse, started the organization in 2017 for students at Highbridge Green Middle School and Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School.

However, due to its popularity, Bronx Lacrosse is piloting a free summer academy program in July to introduce lacrosse to middle school students throughout the borough.

According to Leventhal, this will be a big boost for the organization and help many kids that want to play the sport.

He noted that he has had to turn people away over the years because they don’t attend the partner schools.

“Lacrosse is a very nontraditional sport in the south Bronx and can give Bronx students different options and opportunities,” Leventhal said. “The point of these summer clinics is to get students interested to see whether or not they want to enroll in the Bronx Lacrosse Program this fall and receive the full suite of our academic and lacrosse service.”

The clinics will be held at Mullaly Park or the West Bronx Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To sign up go to bronxlacrosse.org/summeracademy.