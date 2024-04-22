New York Legal Assistance Group offers free immigration legal services to the Bronx

On April 18, the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) Mobile Legal Help Center was at the Office of Council Member Eric Dinowitz. This event offered free immigration legal services to the public.
Those who needed assistance were asked to set up an appointment at Council Member Dinowitz’s office and lawyers were available to speak on issues concerning asylum, application fraud, adjustment of status, DACA, naturalization, work authorization, TPS (temporary protected status), general immigration questions and more.
