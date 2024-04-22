New York Legal Assistance Group offers free immigration legal services to the Bronx

New York Legal Assistance Group’s Mobile Legal Help Center parked outside the Office of Council Member Eric Dinowitz, awaiting attendees who made appointments to receive assistance in legal matters. Walk-ins were also accepted.

New York Legal Assistance Group’s Mobile Legal Help Center parked outside the Office of Council Member Eric Dinowitz, awaiting attendees who made appointments to receive assistance in legal matters. Walk-ins were also accepted.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On April 18, the New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG) Mobile Legal Help Center was at the Office of Council Member Eric Dinowitz. This event offered free immigration legal services to the public.

Those who needed assistance were asked to set up an appointment at Council Member Dinowitz’s office and lawyers were available to speak on issues concerning asylum, application fraud, adjustment of status, DACA, naturalization, work authorization, TPS (temporary protected status), general immigration questions and more.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes